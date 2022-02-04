TONGANOXIE, Kan. — High school students in Tonganoxie are enjoying a longer-than-expected weekend.

Students were sent home around 8 a.m. Friday, shortly after many arrived at school.

The school district said the decision to send students home was made because there were mechanical and water issues at Tonganoxie High School. The district did not elaborate on the exact issue, or how long repairs may take.

Transportation was organized for students who ride the bus. They were sent home as soon as transportation was available.