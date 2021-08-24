Tonganoxie motorcyclist killed after crashing into dump truck on US Highway 24

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — A 34-year-old Tonganoxie man has died from his injuries after crashing into a dump truck on his motorcycle Tuesday morning in Leavenworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the incident took place just after 9:30 a.m. around U.S. Highway 24 and Stone Creek Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. 24 when the driver of a dump truck exited a controlled construction site and made a U-turn in the intersection of Stone Creek Drive, against a red light.

The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the dump truck but ended up striking it on the drivers side.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as William Guthrie, was taken to the University of Kansas Health System where he later died from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet, according to KHP.

The driver of the dump truck was not reported to have any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol.