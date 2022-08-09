TONGANOXIE, Kan. — The Tonganoxie Police Department is searching for a dirt bike rider driving through yards and illegally on streets.

According to police, the dirt biker has evaded the police several times, but is regularly seen on Tonganoxie Road.

Pictures of the bike suggest it is a dark colored dirt bike and the driver is seen with a dark helmet, pink shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees the driver or knows any information about the driver is urged to call the police or the TIPS Hotline at 913-474-TIPS.

