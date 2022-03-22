TONGANOXIE, Kan. — The Tonganoxie Police Department is asking for help to locate a dog that escaped after being turned into police.

The police said Tuesday that the Yorki was turned into the police department after being found in the area of 4th Street and Main Street in Tonganoxie.

While the dog was being transferred to animal control police said it was able to get away.

Police said they were unfortunately not able to locate the dog but said it was last seen heading north from the police department.

Anyone with information can call the police department at (913)-369-3754.