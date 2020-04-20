Tonganoxie police searching for 72-year-old man last heard from while traveling through KCK

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — Tonganoxie police have issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old man after his family reported him missing Monday.

Brian Clark was last heard from Sunday night. Police said he was visiting family in Kansas City, Missouri, that night. His family last spoke to him at about 6 p.m. while Clark was driving through Kansas City, Kansas, back toward Tonganoxie.

Tonganoxie police have searched their town and determined the 72-year-old is not at home and doesn’t have a cell phone with him.

Police said Clark reportedly has dementia.

He was driving a 2017 white Nissan Altima with the Kansas license plate 891CMD.

Tonganoxie police are asking anyone who has seen Clark or anyone with information to call 913-682-5724 or 913-369-3754.