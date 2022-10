Tonganoxie, Kan. — The Tonganoxie police department is searching missing juvenile.

Kilas Haden, 6 years old, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of Stonecreek and Hidden Valley.

He was wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts.

He is white, has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs approxmately 45 lbs. If you see him you are asked to call 911 immediately.

