Topeka Fire Department now offering paid internship opportunities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is now accepting applicants for a new paid internship program that is the first of its kind.

The program will allow selected candidates to learn different aspects of the fire service in preparation for a potential future career as a Topeka firefighter.

Successful and qualified interns will receive their Emergency Medical Technician certification at the conclusion of the program. Interns can also have the opportunity to take the EMT class at no cost while being paid as an intern.

Interns will work Monday through Friday and be paid for up to 30 hours a week. The start date for the internship is set for Jan. 24, 2022.

Minimum requirements for applicants to the program include:

Candidate must be at least 18 years of age

Candidate must have a High School Diploma or equivalent

Candidate must have a desire to help others

To send in your application, visit www.topeka.org/careers. The application deadline is Dec. 10, 2021.