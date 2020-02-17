Topeka man arrested for rape and kidnapping following months-long human trafficking investigation

A Topeka man is behind bars after a months-long human trafficking investigation.

Michael A. Anderson, 54, was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery. Formal charges are pending.

According to the Kanas Bureau of Investigation, Anderson was arrested at 6:30 a.m. at 620 SW 9th Street in Topeka.

The arrest is the result of an eight month investigation, according to the KBI.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.