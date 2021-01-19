Topeka mayor tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. — Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla has tested positive for COVID-19, FOX4 sister station KSNT has reported.

A press release from her office announced that she came in contact with the virus through a family member who is an essential worker.

“I have been very careful to take all the necessary precautions to help slow the spread of this virus. I have worn my mask, kept my distance, and worked from home. Unfortunately I came in contact with the virus through a family member who is an essential worker. We both did everything to keep each other safe. Community spread in Topeka is high and my diagnosis proves that no matter how careful you are you can still get this virus. I encourage everyone to be careful and follow all the safety protocols so that you can keep your friends and family safe.” Press release from the office of Mayor Michelle De La Isla

De La Isla asked the public for time to rest and recover. She will not be doing any interviews during her recovery.

The mayor urges the community to continue following public health safety protocols, social distancing, wear masks and regular hand washing.