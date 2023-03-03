TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents of New York City could be visiting the capital of Kansas for free following remarks from NYC Mayor Eric Adams earlier this week.

Bob Ross with the Greater Topeka Partnership said Visit Topeka and Kansas Tourism have partnered together to offer a free trip to Topeka after NYC Mayor Adams mentioned Kansas’ capital city during a recent speech.

“You do not take this journey on your own,” Adams said. “I strongly believe in all my heart, God said, ‘I’m going to take the most broken person and I’m going to elevate him to the place of being the mayor of the most powerful city on the globe.’ He could have made me the mayor of Topeka, Kansas. He could have made me the mayor of some small town or village somewhere.”

NYC residents are eligible for the chance to win an all-inclusive three-day, two-night stay in Topeka. The visit will include roundtrip airfare for four people out of nearby Kansas City. This will also include hotel accommodations, tickets to local attractions and $500 in gift certificates to local restaurant and retail spots.

The offer was extended to all residents of the Big Apple including the five boroughs of The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island, according to Ross.

“We look forward to welcoming the Mayor of New York City to Topeka one day,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “The mayor, like many New Yorkers, may not realize everything Topeka has to offer. We decided to do something about that by partnering with Kansas Tourism to offer residents of New York City the opportunity to try out Topeka, and the great state of Kansas, for themselves!”

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and other city leaders responded to Adams’ comments on March 2 with Padilla saying, “One of the best lessons I’ve learned in my tenure as Mayor – is the value of humility.”

Jeff Kready, star of the 2014 Tony-winning Broadway musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” also responded.

“Topeka was my home for 23 years, but for the last 17 years, I have been a New Yorker,” said Kready. “I am so excited for my fellow New Yorkers to have the chance to visit Kansas for themselves. Topeka will surprise you. It is a city rich with art, culture, music and more!”