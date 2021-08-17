Topps launches new line of cards celebrating legends of Negro Leagues baseball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some of the most legendary names in the history of Negro Leagues baseball are coming back to life in a new, limited-edition series being offered by Topps.

“If I had told my 10-year-old self that one day I’d be doing this, I think my head would’ve just exploded,” joked Daniel Sulzberg, the artist who created the dynamic cards featuring icons like Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige.

“This was really an honor to be able to pay tribute to them, not only as players but what they brought to this country and see the sport and everything else, it was a real honor to be chosen for this,” Sulzberg told FOX4.

The project is a collaboration between Topps, Music City Baseball and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Bob Kendrick, president of the museum, served on an expert panel which reviewed and approved the artwork.

“The launch of these cards celebrates the players and the impact they made on the world of professional baseball,” Kendrick said. “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to share the history while expanding the museum’s support base.”