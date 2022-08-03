LAWRENCE, Kan. — After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy’s Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.

The Austin, Texas, based taco joint closed its doors effective August 3, 2022.

“We’ve loved sharing our Damn Good Tacos with you over the last 2 years and having the opportunity to serve you,” the restaurant said on social media.

Torchy’s still has three locations in the Kansas City metro:

11919 S Strang Line Road, Olathe, Kansas

6815 W 135th Street, Overland Park, Kansas

8815 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri

The Tex-Mex chain, famous for their “Damn Good Tacos”, offers a variety of taco options and toppings.