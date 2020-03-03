Statewide tornado drill scheduled for 10 a.m. in both Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, the National Weather Service will sound the tornado sirens in both Kansas and Missouri as part of of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The National Weather Service encourages all schools, businesses and residents to participate in the exercise by practicing their severe weather and shelter procedures.

The safest shelter location is in the lowest level of the building in an interior room without windows.

Other school or business safe locations are basements, hallways without windows, under staircases and designated tornado safe rooms. Once everyone is accounted for, the drill is over.

Other reminders from the NWS:

Have several forms of severe weather notification: Do not depend solely on one method of notification. Commercial media and internet services provide information when you are awake, but do little when you are asleep. Outdoor warning sirens were designed to warn people outdoors and were not intended to be heard indoors. NOAA All-Hazard Weather Radios provide 24 hour a day notification of severe weather at home and at work. All-Hazard radios are programmable to the county that you live in, to alert you day or night when severe weather is in your area. Many of these devices have back-up battery power and will function during power outages.

In homes or small buildings: Go to the basement (if available) or to an interior room on the lowest floor, such as a closet or bathroom. Upper floors are unsafe. If there is no time to descend, go to a closet, a small room with strong walls, or an inside hallway. Wrap yourself in overcoats or blankets to protect yourself from flying debris.

In schools, hospitals, factories, or shopping centers: Go to interior rooms and halls on the lowest floor. Stay away from rooms with windows and areas with wide-span roofs such as auditoriums and warehouses. Crouch down and cover your head. Don’t take shelter in halls that open to the south or the west. Centrally-located stairwells are good shelter.

In high-rise buildings: Go to interior small rooms or halls. Stay away from exterior walls or windows.

In mobile homes: Abandon them immediately! Most deaths occur in cars and mobile homes. If you are in either of those locations, leave them and go to a substantial structure or designated tornado shelter.

In vehicles: If possible, drive away! If not, get into a sturdy shelter (building). As a last resort, you need to make a personal decision whether to ride it out in your car hunched down below the windows with your SEATBELT ON, or to lie flat in the nearest ditch or depression with your hands covering your head.

If no suitable structure is nearby: Lie flat in the nearest ditch or depression and use your hands to cover your head, or remain in your vehicle with your seat belt fastened, crouching down below the window. These options should be considered only as a last resort.

During a tornado: Absolutely avoid buildings with large free-span roofs. Stay away from west and south walls. Remember, seek shelter on the lowest level, go to the smallest room, and center part of the building.