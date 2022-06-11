SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Another round of overnight storms had thousands of people on edge late Saturday night.

Tornado sirens sounded after the National Weather Service issued a second tornado warning shortly before 11:30 p.m. for Platte and Clay counties in Missouri.

Radar showed possible rotation in the Smithville area near U.S.169 Highway and 92 Highway. The warning was allowed to expire about 25 minutes later.

The storm is expected to move into the Interstate 435 and U.S. 169 Highway area before midnight.

Cameras in the area showed the storm included a lot of lightning and hail. Some areas reported quarter-sized hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

The National Weather Service also extended a severe thunderstorm warning for the Kansas City area until 1 a.m. Sunday.

FOX4 Meteorologists warn that if you are hearing sirens and alerts from your weather radio, it’s time to take cover in the basement or an interior room of your home.

