UPDATE: The National Weather Service has canceled the Tornado Warning for Carroll and Livingston County in Missouri.

UPDATE: A Tornado Warning has been issued for north-central Carroll County and southeastern Livingston County.

Please take shelter immediately if you are in this area.

The National Weather Service reports at 6:40 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles south of Chillicothe.

The warning is expected to last until about 7:15 p.m.

UPDATE: The Tornado Warning east-central Ray County has now expired.

The National Weather Service reports the storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits and no longer appears to be capable of producing a tornado.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. for west central Missouri.

RAYMORE, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning in east-central Ray County.

Just after 6 p.m., a tornado producing storm was located 9 miles north of Hardin, Missouri.

If you are in this area please head to your basements or safe place immediately.

The National Weather Service says the tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Ray County.