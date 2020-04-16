Tow truck driver facing multiple charges after shooting at fleeing driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City tow truck driver who fired several shots at a fleeing driver earlier this week has been charged with multiple felony counts Thursday.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced 42-year-old Prentiss D. Burks has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded Tuesday evening after hearing shots in the area of 127th and 59th Terrace. Officers found a gunshot victim with wounds to his legs.

A witness told police that the incident began when the tow truck driver, Burks, was attempting to tow a vehicle in Raytown. The victim jumped into that vehicle and left the scene, where Burks then began chasing after him in his tow truck.

As Burks chased the man fleeing, he fired several shots, hitting the victim. The victim told police he saw two tow trucks preparing to haul away his vehicle when he left the scene and shots were fired, hitting him in the leg.

Police found that Burks had a handgun that matched the caliber of shell casings found along the route that shots were fired.

One witness told police he heard Burks at the scene say, “I was just popping off rounds, trying to shoot out the tires.”

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond for Burks.