Townhome proposal calls for constructing new street in downtown Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission unanimously approved a rezone request to create a new street that would serve a new townhome development downtown.

Applicant Jamie Mahoney is requesting permission to create a new street to split two existing lots near 81st and Broadmoor streets.

Mahoney plans to demolish the two existing homes at 6901 and 6815 W. 81st Street to make way for new townhomes.

The new north-south public street would serve 32 multi-family units and two single-family units. The road will include two lanes of traffic, one lane of on-street parking on both sides of the street, a 6-foot tree lawn and a 5-foot sidewalk on each side of the street.

The developer is proposing three, four-story townhome buildings to the west of the proposed street with eight units in each building.

Two, two-story single family homes would be built at the north end of the new street. To the east, developers are proposing two, two-story townhomes with four units per building.

The project includes 18 surface parking spaces and 44 garage spaces for a total of 62 parking stalls on the property. Each townhome unit will also have a private courtyard between the garages and the townhome buildings.

According to a traffic study submitted by the applicant, the proposed townhome and single-family homes developments are expected to generate roughly 256 new daily trips.

The proposal will progress to the Overland Park City Council for final approval on Monday, Dec. 6.