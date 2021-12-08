Toys For Tots short 20,000 toys for Kansas City kids

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Toys for Tots says it’s facing a major shortage this year.
The donation drive goes through December 16. With less than a week remaining Toys for Tots says it is about 20,000 toys short of being able to make a Merry Christmas for the Kansas City community.
That shortage stems from 22,000 more children in need this year than in the 2020. The ongoing effects of the pandemic and job loss are likely to blame. That whopping jump means there are 56,000 area children hoping for at least one gift under the tree this year partnered with a social service organization in Kansas City.
“I just thought there’s going to be a lot of people who may not have presents for their children so I wanted to bring them here,” Lanelle Nachbar said as she dropped off several board games.
The Overland Park Convention Center is accepting donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
They are trying to make it easier offering door side pickup with COVID-19, you also can make a donation online. They say toys are most needed for toddlers 2 and under and children 11 and over.
“It’s coming close to the wire donations are coming in but we still need your guys help, so if you are able to help, if you are able to donate, please, please do every toy counts. Every child needs some help right now,” Marine Sgt. Warren Ory said.
Donations can be made at the following locations:
Overland Park Convention Center
10/1/2021 – 12/16/20201
Monday-Friday, 8-5 p.m.
6000 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211
Central Turf and Irrigation
11/15/2021 – 12/15/2021
Monday-Friday, 7-4 p.m.
1260 N Winchester Street, Unit B, Olathe, Kansas, 10523
Simmons Bank
11/17/2021 – 12/17/2021
9-5 p.m. M-F
1800 SW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, 64063
DAVID LAWSON AGENCY INC.
11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021
M-TH 9AM-5PM, FRI 9AM-4PM
1512 N CHURCH RD STE D, LIBERTY, MO 64068, Missouri, 64068
Platte City Goin’ Postal
11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021
8 a.m.- 6 p.m. M-F/ 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat
1302 Platte Falls Rd, Suite D, Platte City, Missouri, 64079
Waffle House
11/02/2021 – 12/17/2021
24/7
1305 Platte Falls, Platte City, Missouri, 64079
THE LONG AGENCY LLC
11/29/2021 – 12/17/2021
8-5
1506 N STATE ROUTE 7 SUITE A, PLEASANT HILL, Missouri, 64080
Freeway Insurance
11/01/2021 – 12/10/2021
9am – 6pm
3900 Broadway, Suite A, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111
The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures
11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021
Sun, Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat 10:00-4:00 / Closed Tuesdays
5235 OAK ST, KANSAS CITY, Missouri, 64112
Pet-Topia
10/15/2021 – 12/17/2021
10am-8pm
3528 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, Missouri, 64119
Saia LTL Freight
11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021
24/7
1534 N. Jackson Ave, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120
APWU #67
11/12/2021 – 12/16/2021
9 to 5 Monday through Friday
3824 E. 16th street , kansas city , Missouri, 64127
Church of Faith international
10/20/2021 – 12/17/2021
M-F 9 to 5, Sunday 9a to 1p
3601 E 63rd st, Kansas City, Missouri, 64130
Freeway Insurance
11/01/2021 – 12/10/2021
9am – 6pm
10407 Blue Ridge Blvd. , Kansas City, Missouri, 64134
Cable Dahmer Automotive
11/22/2021 – 12/17/2021
8am-5pm
13700 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64145
Defense Commissary Agency – Richards Gebaur
10/20/2021 – 12/17/2021
Tues – Fri 0900 – 1830, Sat 0800 – 1830, Sun 0900 – 1730
15615 Kensington Ave, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147-1202
Storage 1 KC
10/23/2021 – 12/17/2021
9-6 M-F, 9-4 Sat, 11-3 Sun
8331 N Green Hills Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64151
Storage 1 KC
11/07/2021 – 12/17/2021
M-f 9-6, Sat 9-4, Sun 11-3
8331 N. Green Hills, Kansas City, Missouri, 64151
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stein & Summers
10/18/2021 – 12/17/2021
10/28 – 12/17, Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm
5819 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, Missouri, 64154
Kc Blooms Boutique
11/03/2021 – 12/17/2021
Wednesday 12-6pm, Thursday 12-4pm, Friday-Saturday 10-4pm & Sunday 10-2pm
11117 n oak tfwy, Kansas city, Missouri, 64155
White Tail Run Winery, LLC
10/18/2021 – 12/17/2021
Friday & Saturday 12-6 and Sunday 12-4
2327 North 400 Road, Edgerton, Kansas, 66021
Gateway Classic Cars of Kansas City
10/11/2021 – 12/17/2021
9am to 5pm
1202 S Lone Elm Rd, Olathe, Kansas, 66061
Zach Finkelstein State Farm
11/21/2021 – 12/17/2021
Monday – Friday 9am-6pm
15028 S Blackbob Rd, Olathe, Kansas, 66062
Floor & Decor
11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021
M-F 7a-7p, Sa 8a-7p, Sun 10a-6p
7601 Frontage Rd , Overland Park, Kansas, 66204
The Great Frame Up
11/06/2021 – 12/17/2021
Mon-Sat 10-6 Closed Sunday
4515 W 90th St, Overland Park , Kansas, 66207
Matyra B Gieseler, State Farm Insurance Agent
11/16/2021 – 12/17/2021
11/16/2021 9am-530pm Monday-Thursday, 9am-5pm Friday, 9am-Noon on Saturday
12116 State Line Rd , Leawood , Kansas, 66209
Natalie M
11/30/2021 – 12/17/2021
0900-1700
4809 W 117th St, Overland Park, Kansas, 66209
Back on Track Chiropractic + Acupuncture
11/08/2021 – 12/15/2021
8-6
9904 College blvd, Overland Park, Kansas, 66210
Brinkmann Constructors
11/15/2021 – 12/15/2021
7:30AM – 5PM M-F
11101 Switzer Road, Suite 310, Overland Park, Kansas, 66210
Edward Jones
11/08/2021 – 12/17/2021
9-4pm
11300 Tomahawk Creek Pkwy, Leawood, Kansas, 66211
Leawood Dental
11/22/2021 – 12/17/2021
9-5
11551 Granada, Suite 200, Leawood, Kansas, 66211
Marriott Kansas City Business Council
11/28/2021 – 12/17/2021
24/7
6100 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas, 66211
Family Tree Nursery
10/17/2021 – 12/17/2021
10/17/2021 to 12/17/2021 9am – 5pm
8424 Farley Street, Overland Park, Kansas, 66212
Adjust To Health Chiropractic, LLC.
11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021
Monday 9-6 Wednesday 9-7 Thursday 2-7 Friday 9-12
8724 Bourgade Ave, LENEXA, Kansas, 66219
Edward Jones
11/08/2021 – 12/17/2021
8:30-4:30
5350 W. 94th Terrace Suite 100, Prairie Village, Kansas, 66221
Regain Functional Medicine + Aesthetics
11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021
M/W 9am-5pm – F 9-2pm
11100 ASH ST STE 108, Leawood, Kansas, 66223
The Great Frame Up
11/06/2021 – 12/17/2021
Mon 10-5 Tues-Thurs 10-6 Fri-Sat 10-5 Closed Sunday
14549 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park , Kansas, 66223
YogaSix Overland Park
11/29/2021 – 12/16/2021
8:30-12pm & 5:30-7:30pm
6555 w. 119th st., Overland Park, Kansas, 66223