Toys For Tots short 20,000 toys for Kansas City kids

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Toys for Tots says it’s facing a major shortage this year.

The donation drive goes through December 16. With less than a week remaining Toys for Tots says it is about 20,000 toys short of being able to make a Merry Christmas for the Kansas City community.

That shortage stems from 22,000 more children in need this year than in the 2020. The ongoing effects of the pandemic and job loss are likely to blame. That whopping jump means there are 56,000 area children hoping for at least one gift under the tree this year partnered with a social service organization in Kansas City.

“I just thought there’s going to be a lot of people who may not have presents for their children so I wanted to bring them here,” Lanelle Nachbar said as she dropped off several board games.

The Overland Park Convention Center is accepting donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

They are trying to make it easier offering door side pickup with COVID-19, you also can make a donation online. They say toys are most needed for toddlers 2 and under and children 11 and over.

“It’s coming close to the wire donations are coming in but we still need your guys help, so if you are able to help, if you are able to donate, please, please do every toy counts. Every child needs some help right now,” Marine Sgt. Warren Ory said.

Donations can be made at the following locations:

Overland Park Convention Center

10/1/2021 – 12/16/20201

Monday-Friday, 8-5 p.m.

6000 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211

Central Turf and Irrigation

11/15/2021 – 12/15/2021

Monday-Friday, 7-4 p.m.

1260 N Winchester Street, Unit B, Olathe, Kansas, 10523

Simmons Bank

11/17/2021 – 12/17/2021

9-5 p.m. M-F

1800 SW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, 64063

DAVID LAWSON AGENCY INC.

11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021

M-TH 9AM-5PM, FRI 9AM-4PM

1512 N CHURCH RD STE D, LIBERTY, MO 64068, Missouri, 64068

Platte City Goin’ Postal

11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021

8 a.m.- 6 p.m. M-F/ 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat

1302 Platte Falls Rd, Suite D, Platte City, Missouri, 64079

Waffle House

11/02/2021 – 12/17/2021

24/7

1305 Platte Falls, Platte City, Missouri, 64079

THE LONG AGENCY LLC

11/29/2021 – 12/17/2021

8-5

1506 N STATE ROUTE 7 SUITE A, PLEASANT HILL, Missouri, 64080

Freeway Insurance

11/01/2021 – 12/10/2021

9am – 6pm

3900 Broadway, Suite A, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111

The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures

11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021

Sun, Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat 10:00-4:00 / Closed Tuesdays

5235 OAK ST, KANSAS CITY, Missouri, 64112

Pet-Topia

10/15/2021 – 12/17/2021

10am-8pm

3528 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, Missouri, 64119

Saia LTL Freight

11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021

24/7

1534 N. Jackson Ave, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120

APWU #67

11/12/2021 – 12/16/2021

9 to 5 Monday through Friday

3824 E. 16th street , kansas city , Missouri, 64127

Church of Faith international

10/20/2021 – 12/17/2021

M-F 9 to 5, Sunday 9a to 1p

3601 E 63rd st, Kansas City, Missouri, 64130

Freeway Insurance

11/01/2021 – 12/10/2021

9am – 6pm

10407 Blue Ridge Blvd. , Kansas City, Missouri, 64134

Cable Dahmer Automotive

11/22/2021 – 12/17/2021

8am-5pm

13700 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64145

Defense Commissary Agency – Richards Gebaur

10/20/2021 – 12/17/2021

Tues – Fri 0900 – 1830, Sat 0800 – 1830, Sun 0900 – 1730

15615 Kensington Ave, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147-1202

Storage 1 KC

10/23/2021 – 12/17/2021

9-6 M-F, 9-4 Sat, 11-3 Sun

8331 N Green Hills Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64151

Storage 1 KC

11/07/2021 – 12/17/2021

M-f 9-6, Sat 9-4, Sun 11-3

8331 N. Green Hills, Kansas City, Missouri, 64151

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stein & Summers

10/18/2021 – 12/17/2021

10/28 – 12/17, Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm

5819 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, Missouri, 64154

Kc Blooms Boutique

11/03/2021 – 12/17/2021

Wednesday 12-6pm, Thursday 12-4pm, Friday-Saturday 10-4pm & Sunday 10-2pm

11117 n oak tfwy, Kansas city, Missouri, 64155

White Tail Run Winery, LLC

10/18/2021 – 12/17/2021

Friday & Saturday 12-6 and Sunday 12-4

2327 North 400 Road, Edgerton, Kansas, 66021

Gateway Classic Cars of Kansas City

10/11/2021 – 12/17/2021

9am to 5pm

1202 S Lone Elm Rd, Olathe, Kansas, 66061

Zach Finkelstein State Farm

11/21/2021 – 12/17/2021

Monday – Friday 9am-6pm

15028 S Blackbob Rd, Olathe, Kansas, 66062

Floor & Decor

11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021

M-F 7a-7p, Sa 8a-7p, Sun 10a-6p

7601 Frontage Rd , Overland Park, Kansas, 66204

The Great Frame Up

11/06/2021 – 12/17/2021

Mon-Sat 10-6 Closed Sunday

4515 W 90th St, Overland Park , Kansas, 66207

Matyra B Gieseler, State Farm Insurance Agent

11/16/2021 – 12/17/2021

11/16/2021 9am-530pm Monday-Thursday, 9am-5pm Friday, 9am-Noon on Saturday

12116 State Line Rd , Leawood , Kansas, 66209

Natalie M

11/30/2021 – 12/17/2021

0900-1700

4809 W 117th St, Overland Park, Kansas, 66209

Back on Track Chiropractic + Acupuncture

11/08/2021 – 12/15/2021

8-6

9904 College blvd, Overland Park, Kansas, 66210

Brinkmann Constructors

11/15/2021 – 12/15/2021

7:30AM – 5PM M-F

11101 Switzer Road, Suite 310, Overland Park, Kansas, 66210

Edward Jones

11/08/2021 – 12/17/2021

9-4pm

11300 Tomahawk Creek Pkwy, Leawood, Kansas, 66211

Leawood Dental

11/22/2021 – 12/17/2021

9-5

11551 Granada, Suite 200, Leawood, Kansas, 66211

Marriott Kansas City Business Council

11/28/2021 – 12/17/2021

24/7

6100 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas, 66211

Family Tree Nursery

10/17/2021 – 12/17/2021

10/17/2021 to 12/17/2021 9am – 5pm

8424 Farley Street, Overland Park, Kansas, 66212

Adjust To Health Chiropractic, LLC.

11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021

Monday 9-6 Wednesday 9-7 Thursday 2-7 Friday 9-12

8724 Bourgade Ave, LENEXA, Kansas, 66219

Edward Jones

11/08/2021 – 12/17/2021

8:30-4:30

5350 W. 94th Terrace Suite 100, Prairie Village, Kansas, 66221

Regain Functional Medicine + Aesthetics

11/01/2021 – 12/17/2021

M/W 9am-5pm – F 9-2pm

11100 ASH ST STE 108, Leawood, Kansas, 66223

The Great Frame Up

11/06/2021 – 12/17/2021

Mon 10-5 Tues-Thurs 10-6 Fri-Sat 10-5 Closed Sunday

14549 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park , Kansas, 66223

YogaSix Overland Park

11/29/2021 – 12/16/2021

8:30-12pm & 5:30-7:30pm

6555 w. 119th st., Overland Park, Kansas, 66223