KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Streetcar announced Wednesday evening that track repairs on the Main Street Bridge over I-670 will begin Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, KC Streetcar required an unplanned suspension of service because of a track failure on a portion of the track in downtown Kansas City.

They said crews will be working around the clock to make the necessary repairs Thursday.

The failure was likely due to multiple factors including thermal expansion and degradation of the streetcar track slab and related repair materials, according to constructors.

Further details about the specific repair work and schedule will be forthcoming.

At this time, the Main Street Bridge over I-670 will remain closed as well as the Power and Light District northbound streetcar stop.

The streetcar service will continue to be supplemented with RideKC bus service. The buses will stop at all designated and open streetcar stops.