Tracking road conditions in Missouri and Kansas on New Year’s Day

KANSAS CITY METRO — The ice is falling, and with it comes already bad road conditions. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect until 8pm tonight for most of the Kansas City metro.

FOX4 is working for you to show you what it’s like on the road. See what we are seeing by watching the video embedded in this story.

Missouri

Snow was falling near Park Hill High School in the Northland at 7:05 a.m. Roads there were covered in a layer of snow and ice. The crew never exceeded 45 mph all morning due to slippery conditions.

EARLIER: Sleet was falling out in Blue Springs at 5:30 a.m. The roads have been covered since our team set out at 3:45 a.m. It took our crew 45 minutes to get out to Grain Valley, which had some of the worst roads yet.

You can check road conditions in Missouri on the MODOT Traveler Information Map.

Kansas

Heading north on I-635 nearing the I-35 interchange at 7:05 a.m., our crew reported terrible conditions. Snow falling on a layer of ice has created very hazardous conditions near Wyandotte County.

EARLIER: Our crew stopped at 5:30 a.m. to clear the ice off of the windshield. FOX4’s Matt Stewart demonstrated the conditions of the ground, which was covered in a layer of ice. Snow on the ground was actually slippery and packed down hard.

You can check road conditions in Kansas on KanDrive.