Tracking wet weather for the Chiefs AFC Championship game in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heads up, Chiefs fans! It’s looking like it will be damp and cold outside this Sunday evening as Kansas City takes on the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s going to be rainy, drizzly, mist is going to be falling out of the sky,” FOX4’s Karli Ritter said on Friday.

The rain will likely start in the morning and last all day. Predictions show the north part of a big rain system will hover over the metro before the full mass moves in later in the evening.

Here’s what we can see for gameday:

Tailgating: The temperature will be about 40 degrees before the game with light winds.

Kickoff: By 5:40 p.m., the temperature will be down down a few degrees with slightly increasing winds.

Second half: We’ll be in the mid- to low-30s by the start of the second half, and winds will be up to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation Sunday is 80%, the same for Monday.

Sunday night into Monday morning begins more of a wintery system. Freezing temperatures will likely convert rain to a mix that could check all the boxes. Karli is expecting measurable snow by Monday evening.