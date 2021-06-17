Traffic Alert: Roadwork will close part of the downtown loop Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight road repairs may hinder your drive into the weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said it will close the northbound Interstate 35 ramp to eastbound Interstate 70 overnight on June 18. Northbound I-35 traffic will be shifted to the right lanes at 20th Street and then onto Interstate 670. This will also close northbound I-35 at I-670.

The right lane of northbound I-35 will be closed just before 12th Street, forcing all traffic coming from westbound I-670 onto westbound I-70 via the Lewis and Clark Viaduct. The ramp from 12th Street northbound to I-35 will also be closed during this time.

The closures are expected to happen around 9 p.m. Friday. Crews hope to have pavement repaired by 6 a.m. Saturday morning.