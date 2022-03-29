KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri residents will start seeing seven intersections get considerable upgrades with the goal of slowing vehicles down and making those spots safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

It’s part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative to end traffic fatalities and crashes with serious injuries. It’s a heavy lift in a city where fatal and serious crashes have generally increased in the last few years.

The city’s May 2020 Vision Zero resolution started the process to find places where the roads could be made safer.

That led to seven intersections being picked for improvements that will slow vehicles down, make it easier for drivers to see other cars, cyclists, and pedestrians, and reduce the distance pedestrians must travel to cross the street.

“We have to start somewhere,” said KCMO Registered Engineer Uday Manepalli about the less-than $1.5 million project that starts this summer.

The seven intersections that will see improvements are:

9th and Broadway

30th and Myrtle

31st and Prospect

31st and Troost

82nd and Troost

Missouri and Troost

Van Brunt and Independence

“There cannot be another intersection in town that is more tragic than ours,” said Ollie Shields Jr., who lives near 30th and Myrtle.

He and his neighbors have a bunch of pictures showing what happens when people take the exit near their homes too fast. Pictures from over the years show cars hitting retaining walls, light poles, and cars parked in driveways. One video shows a car careening into front yards after hitting uneven pavement in the intersection.

“Cars will go off of there at 75, 80 [mph], it’s to a point that…everybody on the block knows that when you’re doing your lawn you never turn your back towards that intersection,” Shields said.

That’s why the city plans to bump out the curbs at 30th and Myrtle, while also narrowing the bottom of the exit ramp to force vehicles to slow down before going out of control in the intersection.

The hope is that by starting with only a few intersections, the relatively small price tag will have a large return on investment. Success could prove to residents that these improvements are worth it and to city leaders that more and bigger improvements would be worth the cost.

“Moving forward, these intersections might be safer and then there will be other intersections that will pop up to the top,” Manepalli said.

The installation could start as early as June. You can learn more about the project at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, March 30 from noon to 1 p.m. by clicking here.