SHAWNEE, Kan. — A new project in Shawnee, Kansas may cause drivers to find alternate routes over the weekend.

Northbound and southbound I-435 from K-10 to Shawnee Mission Parkway will be completely closed starting Friday, March 18 after the evening rush hour at 10 p.m.

That stretch is expected to reopen before rush hour on Monday, March 21.

‘That’s really going to be bad,” driver, Kelly Mofett-Laphan, said. “I’m going to have to take completely different routes to work and everything and then gas prices are up that’s going to be inconvenient.”

“That’s fine,” driver, Landon Taylor, said. I think it’s for safety reasons. Somebody gets out there accidentally. I think it should be shut down.”

KDOT crews are working on Renner Bridge, north of 95th Street.

“So this is a bridge deck replacement, and the first step is the demolition of the bridge deck or surface, so that that can be replaced,” KDOT Public Affairs Manager Delaney Tholen, said.

This bridge deck demolition includes repainting the bridge, girders, and enhancement of bridge lighting.

Several ramps will also be closed over the weekend including the southbound I-435 on-ramps at Johnson Drive, Shawnee Mission Parkway and Midland Drive.

The official detours will use I-70 to K-7, then K-10 back to I-435, I-70 to I-635 to I-35 and back to I-435.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.