KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Construction began this week on an intersection improvement project at 7th Street and Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas that may cause problems for local drivers.

The Unified Government and Kansas Department of Transportation began the improvement project on Tuesday.

Improvement include a new traffic signal, new asphalt, storm sewer upgrades, reconstruction of the curb, reconstruction of pedestrian ramps, new traffic signs, new pavement markings and widening of curbs to better accommodate truck traffic.

The project totals $3 million and was paid for by $2 million in General Obligation Bonds and $1 million in grant funding.

Improvements will occur along 7th Street from Homer Avenue to Reynolds Avenue and along Central Avenue from Pyle Street to Tremont Street.

The UG said adjacent residents, property owners, and businesses were notified of the project by letter in advance.

“The 7th and Central intersection serves more than 9,000 every day, so drivers should expect some traffic jams,” Dave Reno, with Public Works, said.

The roadway will remain open to traffic throughout construction, but various lane closures are expected, according to the UG. On-street parking will not be available along 7th Street for most of the project. Access between 7th Street and cross streets will be prohibited at times. Numerous lane shifts should be expected on 7th Street and Central Avenue to allow for the contractor’s work zone.

The UG said work will occur between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturdays when necessary.

Work is expected to be finished by the end of 2022, weather permitting.