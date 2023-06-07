GLADSTONE, Mo. — Dozens of stolen IDs and multiple types of drugs were recovered after a brief overnight car chase in Clay County.

Shortly after midnight Clay County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle with illegally dark tinted windows. When they checked the license plate number, they discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen.

When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle the driver sped off, eventually crashing near the exit ramp from I-35 to N.E. Antioch Road.

Inside the vehicle deputies found driver’s licenses, passports and social security cards belonging to 22 different people. Deputies also confiscated checkbooks belonging ot four different people, credit and debit cards belonging to 10 different people, six checks totalling more than $3,460 and dozens of preloaded debit cards.

Deputies also discovered a handgun, as well as multiple different types of drugs, including powdered fentanyl, meth and prescription pills inside the vehicle.

Michael Bennett, 49, was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Clay County Detention Center. Deputies say Bennett has been charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on June 7.