LAWRENCE, Kan. — A traffic stop in Douglas County ended with deputies seizing drugs and a stolen handgun.

Deputies stopped the 32-year-old driver of a gray Chevrolet Tahoe around 5 p.m. Wednesday. It happened on U.S. 40 Highway near the county line.

Officers found more than 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in the vehicle. They also recovered 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen handgun.

Deputies said a K-9 was key in finding the drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest gave investigators probable cause to search property in Shawnee County, near Topeka.

Investigators recovered additional methamphetamine and fentanyl pills according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

A 32-year-old Topeka man is in custody facing drug and other charges.