‘Tragic accident’ to blame after six year-old dies in fall from bridge

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — A six year-old girl is dead after falling into a shallow creek bed Wednesday evening.

Investigators said Michelle Hawkins was walking along railroad tracks and tried to cross a bridge near 2nd Street and Williamson Street. Police say the six year-old fell from the bridge into a shallow creek bottom. She died from her injuries.

A large police and emergency presence was in the area near the bridge for hours Wednesday night.

Officers continue to investigate her death, but believe Michelle’s death was a tragic accident.