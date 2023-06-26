KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fallen Kansas City police officer will be a part of every officer’s journey along the Trail of Heroes.

The department installed a bench dedicated to Officer James Muhlbauer near the Shoal Creek Patrol building.

The bench is part of the department’s Trail of Heroes which winds around the back of the police station. It honors fallen members of the police department.

The 20-year veteran and his K9 partner, Champ, died in a crash while on patrol Feb. 15, 2023.

The department plans to also install a plaque to honor Champ in the near future.

It’s the second bench honoring Muhbauer to be installed in the Northland.

The other bench can be found in Gladstone at Happy Rock Park. It includes a plaque that reads, “In memory of Jim Mulhbauer, always watching with pride!”

The bench at Happy Rock Park sits in a location where Muhlbauer used to watch his son playing soccer, something he “loved” according to a Kansas City Police Department tweet.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jerron Lightfoot was driving at 85 mph and ran a red light, striking the patrol car. The patrol vehicle crashed into a pedestrian, 52-year-old Jesse Eckes, who also died.

Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.