BUCKNER, Mo. — Thieves steal summer fun from a Missouri Scout Troop.

Someone took off with a trailer that belongs to Scout Troop 82 in Buckner, Missouri. The trailer was stolen sometime over the past week.

The troop parks the trailer in the parking lot at Heart of God Church near East Blue Mills and North Buckner Tarsney Roads.

All of the troop’s camping gear is stored in the trailer and also disappeared.

The scout troop provided the following picture of the stolen trailer.

Picture provided by Scout Troop 82

A parent for one of the scouts said camp is right around the corner and the kids need the gear.

Call Buckner police if you know anything about the theft or where the trailer is now located.