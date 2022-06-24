BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — An investigation is underway following a train derailment in Bonner Springs, Kansas between Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties.

The incident was reported just before 6:20 p.m. at 142nd Street and Loring Road, near Zip KC.

The KCK Fire Department reports 21 rail cars were completely derailed, nine of which are low pressure tank cars transporting Isobutene.

No leaks, spills or injuries have been reported.

The fire department said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Union Pacific is on scene assessing the situation.

