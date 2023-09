ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. — Friday night a train derailed in Anderson County, Kansas west of US Highway 169.

The derailment happened around mile marker 103 on US Hwy 169, according to Anderson County Kansas Fire and Emergency Management.

Responders report that there were no injuries or leakage of products being carried by the train.

Cleanup and repair of the tracks will take most of the day Saturday. Officials say traffic on the highway may be impacted.