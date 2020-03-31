Train like the MVP: Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany share what they’re doing to stay in shape

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’ve ever wanted to train like the MVP, now is your chance.

Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews created a workout series on Instagram that you can follow along with and use to stay active while also social distancing.

Matthews posted on Instagram that she’s calling it the “P & B at home workout series.”

“Grab your other half and get moving,” Matthews captioned the first workout.

So far, she’s shared two workouts.

Matthews is certified personal trainer and has a degree kinesiology, the study of the mechanics of body movements.

She said you can do all of these exercises without any equipment, but she did say she enjoys adding resistance bands when she does these workouts.

You can check out some of the workouts in the Instagram posts below.