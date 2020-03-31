Train like the MVP: Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany share what they’re doing to stay in shape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’ve ever wanted to train like the MVP, now is your chance.
Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews created a workout series on Instagram that you can follow along with and use to stay active while also social distancing.
Matthews posted on Instagram that she’s calling it the “P & B at home workout series.”
“Grab your other half and get moving,” Matthews captioned the first workout.
So far, she’s shared two workouts.
Matthews is certified personal trainer and has a degree kinesiology, the study of the mechanics of body movements.
She said you can do all of these exercises without any equipment, but she did say she enjoys adding resistance bands when she does these workouts.
You can check out some of the workouts in the Instagram posts below.
HOME WORKOUT- Grab your other half and get moving☺️❤️ ✨✨✨✨ 30 High Knees 20 Knee to Elbow 10 Push Ups X3 ✨ 8 Single Arm Lateral Shoulder Raises 8 Single Arm Front Shoulder Raises 12 Single Arm Shoulder Press X3 ✨ 15 Biceps Curls 15 Overhead Triceps Extensions 15 Upright Rows X4 ✨ 20 Single Arm Hammer Curl 20 Tricep Dips X3 ✨ 20 Crunches 20 Toe Touches 20 Flutter Kicks X3
HOME WORKOUT-No Equipment Needed, BUT adding a resistance band is more fun😊 Using @suzie_kb Bands! Warm up 20 Squats 10 Each Leg Lunge Forward/Back X3 ✨ 10 3 Side Walks to Squat (5 Each Way) 12 Each Side Lateral Lunge to Curtsey Lunge X3 ✨ 10 Each Leg Backward Lunge to Squat (totaling 20 squats) X3 ✨ 1min Plank 45 Sec. Side Plank X3 Featuring @steel_silver_mahomes as always💕