KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No injuries were reported following a train derailment Monday evening.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at Rochester Avenue and N. Montgall Avenue near Knuckleheads Saloon.

Six train cars were derailed, according to Union Pacific.

No injuries were reported and crews will begin to rerail the train cars.

The incident is under investigation.

The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department tells FOX4 it did not respond to the derailment.

FOX4 will keep you further updated as more details come along.

