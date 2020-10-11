Train, vehicle crash kills 3 people, sends one person to the hospital

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash involving a train and a vehicle Saturday night.

Deputy Clare Canaan tells FOX4 a jeep was hit by a train located at the 16600 block of Mission Road. Overland Park police officers also responded to the scene to assist.

Three of the four occupants were killed, and one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to find out why the vehicle was in the trains pathway, but Canaan says the track was on private property.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will provide more details as they become available.