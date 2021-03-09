Training in time of pandemic prepares local nursing students for real world

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — During the pandemic, people have returned to the healthcare profession to help. It has also attracted more nursing students.

Tuesday, FOX4 got a behind the scenes look at the University of Central Missouri’s nursing program.

Due to COVID-19, nurses may be entering the workforce more prepared than ever.

Students like Jeffrey Davis have received on the job training at places like the University of Kansas Medical Center. He remembers his first call to the COVID-19 patient floor.

“They told me I was going to there and I was just like, ‘Oh OK,’ and I had to take a moment in the elevator to just be like, ‘Oh I’m COVID department,” David said. “I started freaking out a little bit like anybody would.”

Eventually it became second nature for Davis. He knows that experience, in these unprecedented times, is invaluable.

“The fact that we could get through this, learn all about it and push forward to hopefully a new horizon that’s coming up post-COVID, that’s definitely pushed us forward to being better nurses, because if we can experience that we can push through almost anything else,” Davis said.

Davis’ classmate, Megan Hoffman, also has had plenty of experience with patients battling coronavirus.

“It’s been very hard to watch some of the people,” Hoffman said. “They are all alone; they’re not allowed any visitors. Other patients are allowed one visitor per day, but COVID patients can’t see anyone.”

The university said nursing students have also been giving back in the community.

They helped health leaders in multiple locations in Warrensburg and Holden administer COVID-19 vaccines.

These students also helped with mass influenza clinics for students as well as incoming international student immunization clinics.