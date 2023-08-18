KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This fall Kansas City voters will decide if they want to extend the city’s current sales tax to support public transportation or let it expire.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, voters will weigh in on a proposal to extend the city’s 3/8 cent sales tax for another 10 years. The city’s current 3/8 cent sales tax was approved by voters in 2009 and is set to expire in March 2024.

According to city staff, in the last 10 years the sales tax has generated $371 million. If renewed, the sales tax is estimated to generate approximately $421 million over the next decade.

The tax collected on retail sales will then be passed on to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) during the annual contract renewal.

If approved by voters, the sales tax will go into effect at the end of March and expire in 2034.

The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Wednesday, Oct. 11. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on election day.