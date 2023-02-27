KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Kansas City Monday to tour two major project sites.

Monday morning Buttigieg will join Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

The terminal is set to open for travelers Tuesday and will feature new parking, new security, new restaurants and new artwork.

Later in the day, Buttigieg will meet with U.S. Representative Sharice Davids, Kansas Lieutenant Governor David Toland, De Soto Mayor Rick Walker, Panasonic North American Energy President Allan Swan and Johnson County Commission Chair Mike Kelly to tour the site of the future Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto, Kansas.

Buttigieg will wrap up his Kansas City visit with a stop at UMKC to tour the campus and meet with students. While at UMKC, Buttigieg will discuss a $2million University Transportation Center (UTC) grant focused on finding new ways to improve the sustainability, resilience, and equity of transportation infrastructure.