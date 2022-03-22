LIBERTY, Mo. — An issue delayed trash collection for some Liberty homeowners.

Republic Services said employees are working as quickly as possible, but were running behind Tuesday night. One of the company’s trucks broke down and prevented crews from getting to every customer.

The company asked anyone who normally has trash picked up on Tuesdays to keep their trash and recycling carts at the curb if they are still full.

Republic Services crews plan to pick up anything they missed first thing Wednesday morning.

