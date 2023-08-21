KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has set new heat index records in the last three days.

Kansas City’s peak heat index Monday hit 119 degrees and in Lawrence 135 degrees.

With that dangerous heat, residents in the Kansas City metro and surrounding area may experience delays or cancellations on their trash being picked up this week.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County says for now, residents should continue with their regular trash and recycling schedules. However, some patience might be required during the extreme heat and residents should due to the following to help Waste Management teams out.

Avoid placing bulky items at the curb this week.

Separate your trash and recycling by placing them at opposite ends of your driveway or walkway. Doing this helps drivers distinguish quickly between trash and recyclables.

The UG said residents recognize Waste Management drivers are working under challenging conditions and a nod, smile or wave can help with morale.

The City of Lawrence announced Monday that it’s cancelling yard waste collections through Thursday due to the heat and AC units in the trucks not being able to keep up with extreme temperatures.

The cities of Roeland Park, Belton and Harrisonville are asking residents to put their trash, recycling out the night before their regular pickup day as routes will be started early due to the dangerous heat.

The City of Olathe tells FOX4 no delays are expected for trash pickup at this time.

FOX4 has reached out to other cities in the metro and will continue to update as new information becomes available.