KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don’t rush to put your trash to the curb this week. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.

Both Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City, Kansas and surrounding area city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, to observe the Thanksgiving holiday. This means trash and recycling pickup will also be delayed by a day.

Trash normally picked up on Thursday will be collected on Friday, Nov. 25.

Trash usually picked up on Friday will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26

If items have not been collected on the scheduled pickup day, report problems or questions, the city says to contact 311 within one business day of the scheduled pickup day.

If your city such as Independence, Lee’s Summit or Overland Park uses a private trash collection, please check with that service on holiday delays.

