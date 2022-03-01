KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a trash truck died and two others have serious injuries after the trash truck overturned and caught fire Tuesday.

The crash happened on the ramp from the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 to Front Street. Police said a car hit the truck, causing it to overturn.

The fire department said the workers were employees of Kansas City, Missouri.

Police are on the scene and expect the ramp to be closed for the foreseeable future as they work the crash.

The Missouri Department of Transportation asked drivers to find a detour around the area.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.

