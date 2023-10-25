KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has been getting a lot of positive press lately, and recently made the cut for being one of the best places to travel worldwide.

Kansas City, Missouri, made Lonely Planet’s list of the top places to travel in 2024. Lonely Planet is a travel guidebook publisher that showcases cities across the world.

This year’s list celebrates its 50th anniversary by showcasing 50 outstanding places across the globe, divided into five categories: Best Cities, Best Country, Best Sustainable, Best Value, and Best Region.

The guidebook starts by showcasing KC’s delicious barbeque, 200+ fountains and jazz music scene.

Lonely Planet’s other key points were the new developments coming to the area, Kansas City Barbeque, KC’s food scene other than barbeque and the city’s distilleries.

Lonely Planet highlights the “Heart of America” by pointing out the 2024 completion of the brand-new, first-ever women’s stadium for the KC Current.

The guidebook also details the new airport terminal that opened at KCI earlier this year. They call the new terminal “state-of-the-art.”

Another development highlighted is the KC Streetcar, which currently runs through downtown between the River Market and Union Station. They speak on how the streetcar is free to ride and the new extension

Lonely Planet also touches on the elite culinary scene and the construction of the planned entertainment zone on the Rock Island Bridge that spans the river.

Some more things Lonely Planet features are world-class museums and quirky art-filled neighborhoods.

Here are some of the places Lonely Planet spotlights:

National WWI Museum

Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Union Station

Kaw Point Park

For more travel destinations, visit Lonely Planet’s website.