Travel site offers ‘tax write off’ for vacations canceled because of coronaviruses in 2020

Americans are all getting a two-day extension to file taxes this year. Tax Day isn’t until Monday, April 17, 2021.

If you need a little motivation to complete the chore, Hotels.com may have it for you.

The booking site is offering a chance to win a “tax write off” of sorts for all of the plans you had to cancel in 2020.

Here’s how it works:

According to Hotels.com, the average tax refund in the US in 2020 was $2,741. The company is taking that amount, turning it into credit to their site and give it to 10 winners. The credit won’t expire, so you can take the trip of your dreams when you feel it is safe to travel.

Here’s how to enter:

Sign up for a free Hotels.com rewards membership, if you don’t already have one.

Fill out an entry form before April 15 at 5 p.m. ET. You can find the form, and other information about the giveaway on Hotels.com.