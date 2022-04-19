KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The decision to wear masks at airports, buses and trains is now up to you.

It’s still possible the Justice Department might appeal a judge’s ruling from Monday that ended the federal mask requirement for travel.

“It’s just a good feeling, I feel real good today coming, when they said we didn’t have to wear them today I was happy,” said one traveler headed out to Las Vegas.

“I’m glad it’s changing and hopefully it is received in a positive manner,” said another.

As they say the ball is in court, travelers and that option is certainly a welcome sign for some.

“It does feel different I have a mask I plan on wearing it probably on the plane anyways but I like the idea of if you want to wear a mask you can, if you do not at least you have that choice,” the traveler said.

Others in mask had different opinions, believing the decision was made too soon.

“I don’t like it, I think you should still be protected cause you really don’t know what’s happening I wear my mask just for protection,” said one woman headed back home to Orlando.

Since the decision Monday, every major airline, KCI and RideKC all waved goodbye to the mask requirements, even the TSA.

Whether the mask mandate will return lies with the department of justice and if they choose to appeal, no announcement on a decision has been made just yet.

But for now the decision leaving some departing KCI content.

“It’s a sign we’re getting back to normal life and that’s what everyone wants to do I’m completely vaccinated I feel safe I’m not going to wear a mask on the airplane,” said one traveler.

Even with the ruling it’s still spilt with some people at KCI in mask and the other half mask free.

“I’ve never had a problem wearing it so like so I came to the airport and I don’t know how I feel it’s like either way it’s fine,” said a woman that just landed in Kansas City.

