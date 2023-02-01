KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re just weeks away from the new terminal opening at Kansas City International Airport.

The last flight out of the soon-to-be old terminal at KCI will be Feb. 27, and the first flight out of the new terminal will be early Feb. 28.

But several people want to be a part of that opening day history.

“It’s a neat opportunity to be able to do both at the same time,” Peter Carnesciali said.

He and his friends booked a ticket on the last flight ever out of the old terminal — and the first flight landing at the new KCI terminal.

Carnesciali hasn’t figured out the final words he’ll say to those blue sparkly floors inside terminal B, but he’s ready to wave goodbye.

“It’s an odd feeling knowing that when we get on the that plane, no one else will ever do that again,” Carnesciali said. “The terminal will just be empty.”

Their plane lands in Chicago at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 27. The flight returning to Kansas City leaves the next morning at 6:05 a.m. So they’re looking at a 6-hour layover.

“We could end up sleeping. We could end up going to a bar in Chicago,” Carnesciali said.

No matter how much sleep they get, Carnesciali knows the adrenaline will kick in when they land back in Kansas City at a different spot than where they took off — the new $1.5 billion terminal.

“It’s going to be early, but that’s OK. It’s history,” Katy Schamberger said. “It’s changing Kansas City.”

Schamberger will have already taken off on the first plane out of the new terminal. She saw City Manager Brian Platt tweet about the first departing flight, asking others to join, and she jumped on board.

“Hashtag new terminal party plane,” Schamberger said. “So mimosas for everyone.”

The flight leaves at 5 a.m. Feb. 28. She can’t wait to see inside the terminal and is most excited about the local business representation.

“I feel like when people get off their planes, whether they’ve been here or not, they’re going to actually feel what Kansas City is like,” Schamberger said.

Carnesciali said the flight was about $200 roundtrip, but being part of history is priceless.

“It will be an unforgettable night, I’m sure,” Carnesciali said.