Traveling at 114 mph, Lawrence man killed in crash while avoiding police in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a Lawrence man was killed and a Bonner Springs woman was injured in a crash early Wednesday morning while trying to avoid police.

Officers in Bonner Springs responded just after midnight on reports of a person driving recklessly at high rates of speed in a residential neighborhood near Scheidt Lane and Woodend Avenue but did not locate the suspect driver at that time.

An hour later, officers responded again to the area on reports the suspect driver was squealing his tires and spinning around in the intersection. Police located the vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

An officer’s radar showed the driver traveling at speeds of 114 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. The officer activated his emergency lights and helped an innocent motorist from coming into contact with the suspect driver.

Police continued to attempt and stop the suspect driver but lost sight due to the high rate of speed.

Officers later found the vehicle where the suspect driver had crashed into a tree near Loring Lane and Stillwell Road.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Juan Carlos Marquez, was taken to KU hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An 18-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. She is expected to survive, according to police.

Neither Marquez or his passenger were wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol.

