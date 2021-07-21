Traveling vaccination clinic in Jackson County making it easier for students to get shots ahead of school year

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department is making it easier for kids to get all their shots ahead of school — including the COVID-19 vaccine.

The traveling vaccination clinic will stop at more than 20 different cities around the county through September 3.

Students 8th through 12th grades can get their regular vaccines required by the state.

Anyone 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine – free of charge.

Communications coordinator with the health department Maria Cox said not many people showed up Wednesday in Lee’s Summit.

She said appointments are limited. So, it’s best to sign up now and beat the rush.

“We’re really hoping for clinics attendance to ramp up,” Cox said. “We really want to get people in sooner because we know that clinics are going to get busy as we get closer to the school year.”

Click here for a list of all future clinics

The next clinic is Thursday at the Longview community Center in Lee’s Summit. It runs 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.