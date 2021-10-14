Travis Kelce foundation to receive $200K worth of recovered audio equipment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police busted a massive stolen property ring and are in the process of returning all of the property to its owners.

“There was property recovered that had been stolen from Kansas City, North Kansas City, Blue Springs, Overland Park, Kan., and as far as Louisville, Ky., in regards to some professional tennis equipment. So, vast, vast, range of folks who were victims,” Ofc. Donna Drake, Kansas City Missouri Police, said.

Officers from the Metro Patrol Division served a search warrant Wednesday and found thousands of dollars worth of concert-quality audio equipment, vintage motorcycles, scuba diving gear, and construction equipment.

“The equipment was intended for the breakthrough project, which helps he community and young children. Music, give them something to do after school. And for the STEM project that Travis Kelce has, that he’s trying to get people doing music, give kids an alternative, something to do,” Warfus Powell, Radio Central Coast, said.

Powell said he recently moved back from California because he wanted to give back to Kansas City. He said someone broke into his business about three weeks ago and stole more than $200,000 dollars worth of equipment. He said there’s still a lot of equipment missing, but he’s glad police were able to quickly recover the items they did.

“A lot of equipment is still missing, but the detectives did such a great job and such a fast job in locating some of the equipment, so at least the students and kids will still have music. Something that they can play on. Something to do after school,” Powell said.

Police said this case is an example of why everyone needs to take steps to keep documentation on your property.

“When you have items, you want to make sure you take a photo. You can etch your initials in that property, take pictures and write the serial numbers down, that is what really, really helps us be able to track items,” Ofc. Donna Drake, KCPD said.

Police said they are working to identify some of the owners of the property. Contact the police department if you believe some of it may belong to you.