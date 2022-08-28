KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second consecutive year, Travis Kelce is ranked in the top 10 in the NFL Network’s top 100 players list voted upon by other players.

It is also Kelce’s seventh straight year on the list overall and he has been the only tight end to be in the top 10 the last two seasons.

Travis Kelce has put up historic numbers at the position heading into his 10th season, which have all been spent with the Chiefs.

He has made seven Pro-Bowls and three All-Pro teams. He is top five in a multitude of tight-end categories and broken multiple tight end records.

That includes the most consecutive 1,000 yard seasons, most 1,000 yard seasons, receiving yards in a single season, 100+ reception seasons and the fewest games to reach 8,000 receiving yards.

Kelce also has the most 100+ yard receiving games in franchise history.

It will be exciting to see what year 10 has in store for one of the most electric and productive tight ends the game has ever seen.